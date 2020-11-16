Worcester man accused of driving stolen car, trafficking cocaine held on high bail

Domingo Ramirez, 36, was placed under arrest around 7 p.m. after troopers patrolling Lafayette Street learned the BMW he was driving was recently reported stolen, according to a release issued by state police.

Ramierez turned into a parking lot, came to a stop and exited the car without being ordered to.

He was taken into custody without incident and troopers discovered the drugs after searching the vehicle.

He is due to be arraigned in Worcester District Court on cocaine trafficking, receiving a stolen car and operating with suspended license charges.

