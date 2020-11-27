Worcester man accused of fleeing the scene of a crash that hospitalized 1

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police say they have arrested a man accused of fleeing the scene of a car crash in Acton Friday.

Emergency crews responded to reports of the crash that left a 2019 Honda pilot heavily damaged and a 2011 Toyota Tundra overturned deep in the woods off Route 2 near Piper Road around 4 p.m., according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter page.

Troopers said the driver of the Toyota, 41-year-old Adam Merkel of Worcester, fled the scene on foot but was later found.

Merkel is now facing a charge for leaving the scene of a personal injury crash and one for marked lanes violations.

Acton firefighters said one person was extricated from the car and transported to a local hospital.

Their condition was not made available.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was released.

