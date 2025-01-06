HUBBARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man accused of beating his former employee with a baseball bat and killing him in Hubbardston was arraigned Monday.

Ryan Wilcox, 32, appeared in Worcester District Court on Monday.

Paperwork filed reveals a body was found in the woods in Hubbardston on Saturday and the victim, identified as Mitchell Burke, suffered substantial trauma to the head, including a fracture to the skull, and heavy bruising to the chest and upper/lower abdomen.

Records explain Burke’s mother last saw him on New Year’s Eve when he took her car to meet his former boss.

“That’s my understanding, that they worked together at some time, a long time ago in the past,” said Kevin Larson, Wilcox’s defense attorney.

Investigators say they talked to Wilcox at a Worcester home, where he told them he struck Burke with a metal baseball bat numerous times, including in the head.

“I don’t know what statements were made or not made or under what circumstances. He maintains his innocence and we’re looking forward to our day in court,” Larson said.

Wilcox was ordered held without bail pending a hearing on Jan. 14.

