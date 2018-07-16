Worcester man accused of robbing man in wheelchair arrested after stolen cellphone rings in his pocket

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A robbery suspect accused of stealing a cellphone and cash from a man confined to a wheelchair in Worcester Sunday night was arrested after the victim’s phone starting ringing in his pocket while he was being questioned by police, officials say.

Officers responding to a reported unarmed robbery on Main Street about 8:40 p.m. spoke with witnesses who said a man had just beaten a man in a wheelchair and stolen his smartphone and cash before running away on foot, according to a press release issued by Worcester police Monday.

Moments later, officers located Juan Santiago, 45, of Worcester, at the intersection of Main and Claremont streets. While he was speaking with police officers, someone called the victim’s cellphone, causing it to begin ringing in Santiago’s pocket, police said.

Santiago was arrested on charges of assault and battery on a disabled person with injury, unarmed robbery, and intimidation of a witness.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Worcester District Court.

