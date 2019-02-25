Worcester man accused of shoplifting, striking officer with vehicle

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A Worcester man was arrested on Sunday after police say he shoplifted from a Walmart and struck an officer with his vehicle.

James Lee, 34, was observed by an off-duty officer at 25 Tobias Boland Way about 7 p.m. walking through the self-checkout without paying for two packages of meat, according to Worcester police. When confronted by the officer, Lee dropped his bags and fled the store.

As the officer approached the rear of Lee’s truck, he allegedly backed up into the officer.

Officers responding to the scene removed Lee from the vehicle and arrested him.

During a search of the vehicle, police say they found 10 small bags of a substance that appeared to be heroin.

Lee is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a class A substance with intent to distribute, shoplifting by asportation, and resisting arrest.

Lee is expected to be arraigned in Worcester District Court at a later date.

