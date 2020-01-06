Worcester man accused of smashing restaurant’s glass door, stealing several items

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man is facing numerous charges after police say he broke into a restaurant by smashing the front door with a hard object before stealing several items early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a break-in at Shawarma Palace on Pleasant Street around 3:15 a.m. found the front glass door had been smashed, according to Worcester police.

Security cameras captured Keith Ward, 52, allegedly committing the break-in and stealing from the store.

Ward was later located near 14 Front St. and placed into custody, police said.

A search of his backpack reportedly led to the discovery of the stolen items.

Ward is set to be arraigned in Worcester District Court on charges including breaking and entering — nighttime, larceny from a building and vandalism.

