Worcester man accused of stabbing cab driver facing attempted murder charge

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A Worcester man will be arraigned on an attempted murder charge Friday in connection with the stabbing of a cab driver, police said.

Robert Rutledge, 35, will be arraigned in Worcester District Court on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, armed robbery while masked, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Worcester police. Rutledge was arrested at his home at 12:27 p.m. Thursday.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Edward Street around 3:10 p.m. Monday found a 54-year-old man bleeding from the right side of his neck.

Police said Rutledge was a passenger in the cab and that the injured man was the driver, who was stabbed during a struggle.

This is a developing news story, 7News will post additional information as it becomes available.

