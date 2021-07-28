WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man is facing multiple assault charges after he allegedly swiped at two teenage lifeguards with a knife and a bat Wednesday.

Officers were called to the Lincoln Village pool house on Country Club Boulevard for a report of a disturbance shortly after 5:30 p.m.

A witness told investigators that the lifeguards had asked a group of kids to leave the pool area earlier in the day because they were not listening to them. The kids’ father, 42-year-old Carlos Betancourt, later walked into the pool house where the lifeguards were gathered and began verbally arguing with them

That is when Betancourt allegedly took out a knife and swung it at a 17-year-old boy. The boy was able to jump out of the way and was not hurt, police said.

Betancourt then went back to his car, grabbed a baseball bat and returned. Police say he swung at a 15-year-old girl and missed before shattering the front glass door of the pool house.

Betancourt was later found inside a Liberty Street home and was placed under arrest.

He is due to face a judge on two charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and vandalism.

