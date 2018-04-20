Worcester man arrested, accused of stabbing cab driver in robbery attempt

WORCESTER (WHDH) – A Worcester man is being held without bail after police said he stabbed a cab driver during a robbery attempt earlier this week.

Robert Rutledge, 35, was arraigned in Worcester District Court on Friday on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, armed robbery while masked and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Rutledge was arrested at his home on Thursday.

Police said Rutledge stabbed 54-year-old cab driver Harvinder Dhillon on Edward Street at 3:10 p.m. on Monday while trying to carjack him. Dhillon said he was sitting in his cab when Rutledge attacked him.

“He stabbed me, I think he maybe punched me in the neck,” said Dhillon, who spent two days recovering in the hospital from multiple stab wounds. He received stitches on his neck and arm.

Prosecutors said Rutledge has been linked to another attack in Worcester in December, when he allegedly threw hot water in another man’s face and took off.

