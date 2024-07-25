WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a person with an axe, police announced.

Worcester police said the incident happened Saturday night shortly before midnight in the area of Ward Street. Police said the victim was struck in the neck “with some type of axe,” and was later brought to a hospital.

Four days after the incident, police said officers found and arrested Jorge Torres-Maldonado, 36, near 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said Torres-Maldonado was charged with armed robbery, armed assault to murder, and aggravated assault and battery (serious bodily injury). Torres-Maldonado was scheduled to be arraigned in Worcester District Court at some point Thursday, according to court records.

Police did not share any additional information about this incident and there was no update on the condition of the person who was injured as of Thursday afternoon.

