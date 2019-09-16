Worcester man arrested in connection with alleged attempted kidnapping

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with an alleged attempted kidnapping incident near a school bus stop.

Police responding to a buisness at 582 West Boylston St. around 2:20 p.m. for reports of a suspicious man spoke with 37-year-old Jose Palau who allegedly became “extremely” confrontational” with officers, making obscene gestures and lewd comments, according to a release issued by the department.

Officers spoke with a juvenile female who said that Palau began following her after she got off the bus from school near King Philip Road.

The girl told police that she quickened her pace but Palau approached her and tried to grab her repeatedly.

He claimed the girl’s mother had sent him to pick her up though the girl said she had never seen him before.

When the girl stepped out of the business to flag down officers, Palau allegedly said: “There’s my girl!”

He is due to be arraigned in Worcester District Court on charges of attempted kidnapping, accosting someone of the opposite sex, assault and a lewd and lascivious act.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)