HUBBARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man was arrested in connection with an unattended death after a man was found dead in Hubbardston on Saturday morning.

Ryan Wilcox, 32, was arrested and charged with armed assault with intent to kill, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Wilcox is expected to be arraigned in Worcester Central District Court on Monday.

The victim, identified as Mitchell Burke, 32, of Worcester, was found dead in woods off of Brigham Street, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Massachusetts State Police at 508-832-9124.

