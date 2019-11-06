Worcester man arrested in connection with double stabbing

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man was arrested after two people were found stabbed in the street on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Carlos Rodriguez, 38, is facing charges including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing on Queen Street around 6:45 a.m. found a 22-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his back and a 19-year-old victim suffering from a stab wound to his chest.

Both victims, whose names have not been released, were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a verbal argument turned into a physical altercation between Rodriguez and the two victims.

It’s not clear when Rodriguez will be called to court.

An investigation is ongoing.

