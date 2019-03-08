Worcester man arrested on cocaine trafficking, gun charges

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A Worcester man was arrested on drug trafficking and weapons charges after police say he was caught with more than a kilo of cocaine and two stolen firearms last month.

Following an undercover investigation, state troopers were granted a search warrant for a 2002 Infiniti belonging to Walter Estrada, 32, according to state police. A search conducted after a traffic stop allegedly uncovered 100 grams of crack cocaine.

During a subsequent search of his home, police say troopers found an additional 1.5 kilos of cocaine, two stolen firearms, ammunition, digital scales, cash, and electronics.

He has since been arraigned in Framingham District Court on charges including trafficking in cocaine, possessing a firearm without a license, possessing ammunition without an FID card, being a felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property valued under $1,200, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

