Worcester man arrested on drug, gun, assault charges

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A Worcester man accused of trafficking cocaine was caught with a loaded gun last week, state police said.

Edward Green Jr., 33, was arrested Wednesday by members of the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit as they executed a search warrant at his Whittenton Street apartment, state police said in a statement issued Monday.

Green, who tried to hide in the shower when officers entered his apartment, violently resisted attempts by troopers and officers to subdue him, according to police.

After four detectives carried Green to a cruiser, state police say he tried to kick out the backseat window on the way to the State Police Barracks in Middleboro.

Inside his apartment, state police say they found a Coca-Cola can with a false top and hidden compartment containing plastic twists holding approximately 25 grams of a hard white substance believed to be cocaine and 13 red pills believed to be Ecstasy; a baggie containing nearly 5 grams of a substance also believed to be cocaine; another plastic twist holding nearly 3.5 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine; and a purple sock containing a Ruger LCP .380 pistol loaded with six rounds.

Green was arrested on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, second offense; unlawful possession of ammunition; commission of a firearm violation while having committed three prior violent or drug crimes; trafficking in cocaine; possession of a Class B substance, cocaine, with intent to distribute, subsequent offense; possession of a Class B substance, Ecstasy, with intent to distribute; assault and battery on a police officer; and resisting arrest.

