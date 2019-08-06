Worcester man arrested on weapons charges after traffic stop uncovers illegal gun

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man was arrested for illegally possessing a handgun during a motor vehicle stop on Sunday night, state police said.

Troopers who spotted a group of motorcycles operating erratically on Route 146 late Sunday night stopped one of the riders, later identified as Walter Melendez, who was allegedly found to be in illegal possession of a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun which had been reported stolen.

Melendez was also not licensed to operate a motorcycle.

He was placed under arrest and faces eight charges including carrying a loaded firearm, registration not in possession, and receiving stolen property.

Melendez was held on $5,040 bail until being arraigned in Worcester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)