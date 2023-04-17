WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 40-year-old man from Worcester is facing multiple assault charges, including a charge of armed assault to murder, after he allegedly attacked a driver with a machete during a road rage incident, according to police.

The Worcester Police Department said Ezekial Santiago was arrested after officers were first called to Millbury and Providence streets around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a news release, witnesses told officers how they saw a white Toyota follow a blue Honda, leading to the Honda driver stopping and approaching the Toyota to ask why he was being tailed.

Authorities gathered that the driver of the Toyota then allegedly used a machete to strike the man in both the head and back.

“Officers observed evidence of this assault and called for an ambulance,” the news release stated, with no further details on the condition of the victim given.

Police later located the Toyota at a red light on McKeon Road and, following a “brief investigation,” police located a machete in the vehicle and arrested Santiago.

The 40 year old was charged with armed assault to murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the department.

