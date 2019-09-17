Worcester man charged with attempted kidnapping arraigned

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man who was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with an alleged attempted kidnapping incident near a school bus stop was brought before a judge Tuesday.

Jose Palau, 37, hid his face in Worcester District Court as a judge arraigned him on charges of attempted kidnapping, accosting someone of the opposite sex, assault, and committing a lewd and lascivious act. His lawyer said he recently went off his medication that helps him to control his alcoholism.

Sailly Encarnacion, 16, a sophomore at Doherty Memorial High School, said she was nervous and scared when she encountered Palau getting off the bus Monday.

“Then he made a comment that I was his daughter, then he said I was his best friend,” Encarnacion said. “So he was just finding any way to try to make somebody say, ‘Yeah, go with him, go with him.”

When asked if he toucher her, the teen said no.

“I would move back and every time I would move, he would move. Like sizing me.”

Encarnacion said Palau was clearly drunk and tried to pull her into a car before she was able to call 911.

An employee and L&M Tire saw the commotion and brought the teen inside the business.

“I stayed inside the waiting room of the business, the tire business,” she said. “The employee stayed with him and he stayed there the whole time until the police came.”

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious man in the area of 582 West Boylston St. around 2 p.m. Monday spoke with Palau who allegedly became “extremely” confrontational” with officers, making obscene gestures and lewd comments, according to Worcester police.

He claimed Encarnacion’s mother had sent him to pick her up though the girl said she had never seen him before.

When she stepped out of the business to flag down officers, Palau allegedly said: “There’s my girl!”

Encarnacion’s mother said she was particularly upset that Palau told her daughter she had sent him to meet up with her.

“As a mom, it is. I think it is everyone’s worst nightmare as a parent,” Vilmarie Marti said outside the courthouse.

Encarnacion said she hopes other teens can learn from her experience.

