OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man was killed in a single-car crash Friday night in Oxford, Massachusetts State Police said.

Shawn Marengo, 31, was pronounced dead on the scene when state troopers responded to the crash on Route 395 southbound near Exit 4 around 10 p.m. The man’s jeep hit a tree and caught fire.

The left lane was closed for about 4 hours, and the scene was cleared by 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

MSP said the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)