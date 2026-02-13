WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man has been arrested, and is accused of illegally manufacturing weapons and possessing ammunition after police found more than two dozen guns and nearly 50 magazines in his home, according to court documents.

Matthew Wool, 50, was arraigned Friday on 87 charges of illegal gun manufacturing and possession. He pleaded not guilty to all charges during a hearing that lasted less than two minutes.

Worcester police, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and Postal police went to Wool’s apartment on Pilgrim Avenue in Worcester Thursday, where he lived with his young children, and said they recovered an arsenal of weapons and ammunition.

Investigators said some of the items they recovered include 16 handguns, 12 large capacity magazines, four silencers, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, body armor, and a 3D printer to make guns.

People who live in the area said they were surprised to hear about the situation.

“It was just a shock because, you know, it’s a pretty quiet neighborhood,” said Julie Bahnan, a neighbor. “I can’t imagine what kind of stuff was going on.”

Wool is being held without bail. He is due back in court next week for a dangerousness hearing.

