Worcester man facing armed assault to murder charge after allegedly slashing victim with machete

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man is facing an assault to murder charge after he allegedly slashed another man with a machete late Monday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a fight with dangerous weapon in the area of 30 Chandler St. just before 11:30 p.m. found a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple stab and slash wounds, according to the Worcester Police Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Courtney Mallory, 30, was later arrested in connection with the incident after a machete was recovered at the scene.

It’s not clear when Mallory will be called to court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

