Worcester man facing charges after accidentally shooting self in groin on Christmas morning

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man is reportedly facing criminal charges after he accidentally shot himself in the groin early Christmas morning.

Officers responding to St. Vincent Hospital just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2019, learned 37-year-old Irving Miranda had checked himself into the emergency room to undergo treatment for a gunshot wound to his genitalia, according to court documents obtained by the Worcester Telegram.

Police believe Miranda was likely carrying the illegal firearm in his waistband when it accidentally went off at close-range and grazed him, the news outlet reported. EMS personnel confirmed his injury was consistent with a self-inflicted wound.

Investigators reportedly found nine rounds of .45-caliber ammunition in his pocket, along with a hole in Miranda’s jeans not far from the groin area. The pants are said to have tested positive for lead.

A search warrant to review Miranda’s Facebook page was obtained and an investigation uncovered a number of photos of what appeared to a gun secured in his waistband, according to the report. The images were dated prior to Christmas.

Miranda is facing charges including carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card.

He due to appear in court in February.

