Worcester man facing charges after police seize drugs, ammo, AR-15 style rifle

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 35-year-old Worcester man is facing firearm, ammunition, and drug charges after a search of his car yielded cocaine, prescription pills and a loaded AR-15 style rifle.

Raymond Avila is slated to be arraigned on charges including possession of Oxycodone, Adderall, and cocaine with intent to distribute, illegal possession of a rifle, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of a rifle while committing a felony and several others according to police.

Officers working in the area of Main Street and Oread Place on Tuesday received a tip that a man was driving around the area with an illegal rifle in his vehicle.

When they spotted the suspect car, they pulled it over near the intersection of Main and King streets and spotted the rifle lying on the ground in the back seat.

