WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man is due to be arraigned on a number of charges after police say he fled a traffic stop and rammed an unmarked police cruiser Wednesday.

Officers were conducting a search warrant on Gates Lane when they spotted their target, 50-year-old Mark Economou get into his car and drive off, according to a release issued by the Worcester Police Department.

They pulled him over near the intersection of Main and Sylvan streets and as officers approached his car, they say Economou accelerated out of the parking lot. As he attempted to flee the area, he allegedly jumped the curb and struck one of the unmarked cruisers with a police officer sitting inside.

After a struggle, officers were able to place him into custody. During a search of his home, officers allegedly found what appeared to be cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and packaging materials.

He is due to face a slew of charges including, assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Class B substance, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, operating to endanger, and tampering with evidence.

No injuries were reported.

