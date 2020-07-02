Worcester man facing murder charge held without bail

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is being held without bail in connection with a stabbing death on Tuesday morning in Worcester, officials said.

Officers responding to a man stabbed near his home on Cutler Street around 1 a.m. found the victim, Josue Rios, 29, in need of medical attention, officials said.

He was taken UMass Memorial Hospital where he later died, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

Officers arrested a suspect, Benjamin Willie, 20, of Worcester, and charged him with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and willful and malicious destruction of property, officials said.

He was arraigned on Wednesday and his charge has since been upgraded to murder, according to the district attorney’s office.

A dangerousness hearing is scheduled for Monday in Worcester Central District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)