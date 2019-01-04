WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man police say owned a child-like sex doll has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Prosecutors say James Stoddard was sentenced Thursday, and was also ordered to pay restitution and serve 10 years of supervised release.

Police say they found a stash of child pornography in Stoddard’s Worcester apartment alongside a child-like sex doll during a raid in April.

Stoddard apologized to his family and the victims, saying he has dealt with a severe addiction to amphetamines.

The judge made a recommendation that Stoddard be placed in a prison where he can participate in sex offender treatment.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)