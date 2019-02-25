Worcester man held on $10K bail in OUI crash that took man’s legs

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Worcester man was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail Monday in connection with a violent suspected drunken driving crash that left a man without both of his legs, according to court documents.

Jeffrey Pillco pleaded not guilty in Worcester District Court to a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with the crash on Vernon Street late Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash about 11:47 p.m. determined that Pillco slammed into the back of a parked car while a man was standing behind it, severing both of the man’s legs, according to court documents.

After failing a series of field sobriety tests, police say Pillco registered a .17 on an alcohol breath test, which is more than twice the legal limit.

He is expected to return to court for a pretrial hearing next month.

