BLACKSTONE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man was called to court Monday facing several charges including murder after police said he allegedly killed his uncle in Blackstone over the weekend.

Andrew McGrath, 32, has been held without bail.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s office said officers responded to a reported assault on Blackstone Street around 11:15 a.m. Saturday to find a 42-year-old man had been stabbed.

The DA’s office said the man was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Blackstone Police Chief Gregory Gilmore said this was an isolated incident and there was no danger to the public.

Prosecutors on Monday said a witness reported seeing McGrath standing over his uncle after the stabbing.

McGrath is expected back in court in April.

