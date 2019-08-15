Worcester man indicted for allegedly shooting man at murder victim’s vigil

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man has been indicted on an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting a man who was attending a murder victim’s vigil in Fitchburg last month, officials said.

A Worcester County Grand Jury handed up indictments Thursday charging William Linde, 32, on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm.

Linde, who is being held in jail on unrelated charges, will be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court at a later date in connection with the July 15 shooting.

Police say a 22-year-old man ran into the Fitchburg Police Headquarters at about 2:15 a.m. to report that he had been shot while attending a vigil on lower Blossom Street for Leon Wilson, 23 of Fitchburg, who had been shot and killed four days earlier.

