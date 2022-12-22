PAXTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A grand jury has handed down a murder indictment in the case of a Worcester man found dead in Paxton.

Christopher Fuller, 30, was indicted on one count of murder on Wednesday, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office, months after the body of 29-year-old Ernest A. Appiah was discovered in March 2022.

Appiah, also a Worcester resident, was originally found off of Asnebumskit Road by a Paxton resident on March 5. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later determined he had been shot in the torso, ruling the death a homicide.

In a press release, the DA’s office described how Fuller was arrested at his home two months later in connection with the murder.

Following Wednesday’s indictment, officials said the case will now move to Worcester Superior Court, where Fuller will be arraigned on Jan. 5, 2023.

