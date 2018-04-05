NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to forcing a woman into prostitution and threatening her child if she went to law enforcement.

Federal prosecutors in Connecticut say 25-year-old Mohamed “Vic” Abdi, of Worcester, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in New Haven to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.

He faces up to life in prison at sentencing scheduled for July 27.

Investigators say Abdi and his girlfriend advertised the woman as a prostitute online and forced her to have sex with customers at homes and hotels in Connecticut.

They say the couple threatened to harm the woman and her child if she went to police, and provided the victim with heroin, withholding the drug if she refused to engage in sex acts with customers.

