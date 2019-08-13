Worcester man pleads not guilty to charges of killing man, burying him in basement

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man is pleading not guilty to murder charges after police allegedly found the body of a missing man in his basement last month.

Thomas Garon Jr. appeared before a judge Tuesday to plead not guilty to killing and stealing the identity of Marcelino Mueces, whose body was found buried in the dirt floor basement of Garon’s Worcester apartment.

Before the body was discovered, Garon was driving Mueces’ pickup truck, officials say.

The 68-year-old Mueces died of blunt force trauma.

