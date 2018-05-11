Worcester man sentenced to life in prison for fatal 2015 shooting

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A Worcester man was sentenced to life behind bars Friday for shooting and killing a 22-year-old man in 2015, officials said.

Judge Paul D. Wilson sentenced Jose Lora, 24, to life in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting and killing David Luyando in Hope Cemetery on June 25, 2015, according to a statement from Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s Office.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)