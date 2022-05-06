EAST BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man who allegedly fled a traffic stop and crashed into a liquor after leading police on a high-speed chase is expected to face a judge Friday.

Curtis Medeiros, 54, is slated to be arraigned in East Brookfield District Court on charges in connection with a wild pursuit on Wednesday night that reached speeds of 80 mph, law enforcement officials said.

Officers pulled over Medeiros for a traffic stop in Leicester, but he sped away as officers pursued, according to police.

Witnesses said the chase sounded like something out of a movie.

“You could hear the roar of the engine, something was coming fast and it was the silver car and two police cruisers,” said witness Matty Martin. “It was like a NASCAR race, you could hear the cars go right by you. It was crazy.”

Leicester police lost sight of Medeiros but authorities in Worcester later informed them that he had crashed into another car before barreling into a liquor store.

Medeiros and the other driver were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

