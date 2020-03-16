Worcester man who died on flight from Dubai to Boston tests negative for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 59-year-old Worcester man who died on a flight from Dubai to Boston has tested negative for coronavirus, officials said.

State troopers, Boston EMS paramedics, and Massport firefighters responded to Gate E11 around 12:30 p.m. on Friday determined that the passenger who had been ill was now deceased, according to state police.

His cause and manner of death is now pending autopsy results.

The man, who traveled from Boston to Chennai, India on March 4 had a layover in Dubai prior to his return flight.

Out of an abundance of caution, he was tested for coronavirus and tested negative for the disease, officials announced Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)