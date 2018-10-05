Worcester man who nearly hit police cruiser arrested on drug, weapon charges

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A Worcester man who police say nearly slammed into the back of a police cruiser early Friday morning is facing drug and weapons charges after a search of his vehicle uncovered a loaded gun, marijuana, and pills.

An officer patrolling the area of Southbridge Street about 2:15 a.m had to pull to the side of the road to avoid being struck from behind by a speeding white Acura that crossed the double yellow line and drove around the cruiser, according to Worcester police.

After stopping the vehicle, the officer arrested the driver, Uziel Rosado, 31, after a loaded semi-automatic handgun was found in the glove compartment and 21 bags of marijuana, a plastic bag containing Codeine pills, and Xanax was found inside the vehicle, police said.

Rosado is expected to be arraigned Friday in Worcester District Court.

