Worcester man wins $1M Powerball prize by playing lucky numbers

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Worcester man recently won a $1 million Powerball prize by playing his lucky numbers.

Kwadwo Agyei says the numbers he plays on a regular basis were the first five numbers selected in the game’s Jan. 23 drawing.

He claimed his $1 million prize (before taxes) at the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters and says he plans on buying a house and car with his winnings.

His winning ticket was purchased at Laundry Land on Grafton Street in Worcester.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

