WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man from Worcester won a million dollar prize after buying a $10 scratch ticket at a local Shaw’s supermarket, according to lottery officials.

Robert Fitzgerald became a winner after buying a “$4,000,000 Mayhem” ticket, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Opting to receive his prize in the form of a one-time, $650,000 payment (before taxes), Fitzgerald reportedly told the state lottery he planned to invest his winnings.

According to lottery officials, the Shaw’s on Stafford Street was slated to receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The state lottery’s website lists the odds of winning the $4,000,000 Mayhem million dollar prize as being 1 in 2,016,000.

