WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” instant ticket game.

Richard Karalus Sr. received four tickets as gifts on Christmas Eve and the fourth one he scratched was the big winner. He chose the cash option for his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

His winning tickets were purchased at Angel Share Wine & Spirits on Schofield Ave. in Dudley.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

