Worcester man, woman accused of attempting to flee an attempted theft in stolen car

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested after they fled an attempted theft at a Worcester post office in a stolen car, police said.

Officers in Shrewsbury stopped a white Nissan Rogue on the Boston Turnpike that was believed to have been involved in the attempted larceny Monday morning, according to a release issued by the department.

Johnny Pham, 20, and his passenger Kelly Nguyen, 18, are facing conspiracy and receiving stolen property charges.

Pham is also facing charges for possessing a dangerous weapon and operating a car on a suspended license.

The car was reported stolen out of Worcester in September

No further details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)