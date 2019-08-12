Worcester men held on $75,000 bail after allegedly getting cocaine in the mail

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) -

Two Worcester men are being held on $75,000 bail after allegedly getting a package containing more than two kilograms of cocaine, police said.

Carmello Andujar, 40, and Ernest Daigle, 62, were charged with trafficking cocaine more than 200 grams and conspiring to violate drug law. They will be back in court Sept. 11.

Officials in San Juan, Puerto Rico allegedly found a suspicious package addressed to Daigle on Aug. 4, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s office. Homeland Security investigators allegedly found the package contained more than two kilograms of cocaine, officials said.

Law enforcement agencies organized a controlled delivery of the package and Andujar allegedly picked it up when it was delivered to Daigle’s home.

