A mother and her child from Worcester have been identified as two of three people found dead in a home in Connecticut earlier this week.

State police said they responded to a house in Brooklyn, Conn. following a report of a suspicious incident around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said they arrived to find the bodies of two adults and a child inside.

Police said the public is not in danger.

An investigation was ongoing as of Thursday afternoon. Police have asked anyone with information to contact detective Ethan Tanksley by email at ethan.tanksley@ct.gov.