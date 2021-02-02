Worcester now snowiest city in America after being slammed by winter storm

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester is officially the snowiest city in America so far this winter after a massive two-day storm dumped more than a foot of snow.

The Central Massachusetts community has now passed Erie, Pennsylvania, on the snowiest cities list for 2020-2021 with 52.7 inches of powder this season.

“It’s horrible but we’re lucky that machine helps us out,” one resident said of his trusted snow blower.

Some cars were left completely buried in snow by the time the storm had passed.

Shovelers and plow operators could be seen working throughout the day on Tuesday to clear the mess, while others headed to Green Hill Park for a little sledding.

While the fresh snow is beautiful to some residents, holding the distinction of snowiest cities is something they hope changes as the winter progresses.

“I’d let the other people take the lead,” one resident said. “I don’t want to be the top in snow for sure.”

Buffalo, New York, is currently the third snowiest city in the country.

