WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A nursing home in Worcester will become the state’s first center for coronavirus patients.

The Beaumont Nursing Home is moving residents out to create the dedicated facility.

It will house coronavirus patients who can be cared for by nurses in order to relieve pressure on hospitals to care for the critically ill.

