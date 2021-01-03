Worcester offering free COVID-19 testing to residents

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - People in Worcester can get tested for the coronavirus for free beginning on Monday.

The city is offering testing at Mercantile Center on Commercial Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Tuesday and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to a post from the city’s Twitter page.

No appointment is necessary to get tested.

 

