Worcester offering free COVID-19 testing to residents

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - People in Worcester can get tested for the coronavirus for free beginning on Monday.

The city is offering testing at Mercantile Center on Commercial Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Tuesday and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to a post from the city’s Twitter page.

No appointment is necessary to get tested.

Free COVID-19 Testing this week: Mon, January 4, 11AM – 3PM

Tue, January 5, 11AM – 3PM

Thurs, January 7, 11:30AM – 3:30 PM@MercantileCtr, 201 Commercial Street No appointment necessary. — City of Worcester (@TweetWorcester) January 3, 2021

