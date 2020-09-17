Worcester officials addressing recent spike in cases following new designation as high risk for the virus

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Worcester are working to stop the spread of the coronavirus following a recent spike in cases.

The city has now been designated as high risk for COVID-19, which has promoted school administrators to cancel sports for the fall season.

The local health director said the new designation could help the city get more resources from the state. The city has seen a rise in positive cases in three consecutive weeks and has had over 6,000 since the pandemic began.

The positive rate was at 5% last week and 11 people are in the hospital being treated for the virus.

Local officials are hoping this new designation will remind people how easily the virus can spread.

The city manager is reminding residents to social distance, wear masks, and wash their hands constantly.

“It is an opportunity for all of us to re-double our efforts, and not fall victim to the fatigue that I understand many people experience,” he said during a press conference on Thursday. “Now is not the time to let our guard down. This is a reminder that this virus will come back quickly if we do let our guard down.”

Larger family gatherings have been a particular problem, according to officials. They will be meeting on Friday to discuss what additional resources they can get from the state to deal with the issue.

There will be more guidance issued for student-athletes next week, the superintendent said.

