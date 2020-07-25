Worcester officials investigating damage to Black Lives Matter mural

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - City officials in Worcester are investigating after someone left burnout tire marks on a Black Lives Matter mural on Friday.

Officials believe the tire marks were made there intentionally.

City Councilor Sean M. Rose said they were assessing the damage on Friday, and reviewing footage from the area to see what they discover.

Rose said the investigation remains a priority.

