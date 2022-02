WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester’s Board of Health will vote on lifting the city’s mask mandate Monday.

If the board votes to do so, the mandate requiring face coverings in public and private indoor spaces will end the day before President’s Day weekend.

The city is also planning to bring back in-person board and commission meetings.

