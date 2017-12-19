Worcester officials try to finalize PawSox move from Pawtucket, RI

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Worcester officials are working to finalize the Pawtucket Red Sox, or PawSox, move from Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

The Pawtucket mayor issued a “now or never” call to keep the stadium in Rhode Island. He called a meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the situation and try to convince the local lawmakers to keep the stadium in Pawtucket.

The team currently plays at McCoy Stadium, the oldest stadium in Tripe-A baseball. The team’s lease is up this January.

The PawSox have have asked for millions of dollars in city and state financing to move the team to a new stadium in Pawtucket. Local lawmakers said they have not heard much support for the idea but the mayor is now asking them to reconsider.

“This is something every state leader should want to do,” the mayor said.

Meanwhile, Worcester officials are working to complete the deal. Worcester’s city manager said, “We continue to have regular conversations with the PawSox and we did have another meeting with the team last week. We look forward to continuing those conversations and seeing where they lead.”

Worcester officials said they have not finalized any deals for the PawSox at this time.

