WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of parents in Worcester are pushing for a new homework policy that gives ‘study break’ days.

The parents will propose a plan that would give students homework-free days, which they argue would boost students’ social, emotional, and mental health.

The National Education Association has done several studies on how to get students’ hooked on homework. They say students in kindergarten should not have homework at all, and they have endorsed the 10 minute rule, or 10 minutes of homework a night per grade level.

The association also recommends connecting assignments to the real world and making sure they have a specific purpose so students are learning and not just working.

